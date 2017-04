Sept 15 British pension fund services provider Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd said it appointed Jennifer Halliday as chief financial officer.

Halliday, who joins on Oct 6, will fill the role of David Webster who stepped down this summer.

Halliday joins from Quaker Chemical Corp, where she was the global finance director.

She has also previously worked at Vanguard Group Inc, FMC Corp and Cheadle Royal Hospital.