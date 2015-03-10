By Irene Jay Liu
| HONG KONG, March 10
HONG KONG, March 10 Test preparation companies
see a golden opportunity to expand in Asia, after a series of
cheating scandals on the U.S. college entrance exam SAT pushed
more students in the region to take its lesser-known rival, the
ACT.
Last month, SAT scores were withheld for thousands of
students across Asia who took the SAT in January, the fourth
consecutive exam in as many months to see widespread delays
because of alleged cheating.
"Students are aware of the cheating scandals and nervous
that their scores will be cancelled after spending so many hours
preparing for the examination," said Edward Dunnigan, director
of the SAT and ACT programmes at New Pathway Education, which
has centres in China and New York.
College testing and admissions is big business in Asia, and
growing: 150,000 students from China and South Korea went to
U.S. colleges last year, 40 percent of all international
undergraduates in America, according to the Institute of
International Education. The number of Chinese students in
U.S. colleges grew 18 percent.
The scandal over the SAT scores is the latest factor
spurring demand for the ACT, which has already seen an increase
in test takers from China and South Korea in recent years. With
the SAT's upcoming redesign in 2016, students have been
gravitating towards the ACT, for which there are abundant
preparatory materials and retired exams that they can practise
on.
Exam prep companies with existing ACT curriculums are
scrambling to take advantage of the test's increased
popularity. In Seoul's wealthy Gangnam district, a branch of the
Princeton Review is offering ACT courses for the first time this
summer.
The company has also added ACT courses throughout China
and South Korea, according to vice president of international
programmes Steven Chou, who said demand for ACT prep has grown
in all regions, not just the Asia-Pacific.
Kaplan, a division of Graham Holdings Co, says
its international ACT business has expanded more than 15 percent
in the past year. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
, which tutors 2.5 million students for various
tests throughout China, says its ACT business jumped 220 percent
from 2013 to 2014.
The College Board, which owns the SAT, declined to provide
last year's growth figures for the exam, though spokesman Zach
Goldberg said its registrations have doubled in Asia over the
past five years.
FIGHTING CHEATS
While the ACT is more popular in the United States, the SAT
has dominated the market abroad. In Korea and China, an industry
of "cram schools" have built up around the SAT, where students
spend hundreds of hours taking and retaking practice tests.
Competition is fierce, and some companies illegally obtain
unpublished tests that have been previously used in America,
giving their students the edge when the exam is recycled in
Asia.
Stress levels rose even higher when the College Board held
back from releasing January's SAT scores. It said in December
that some people and organizations had "illegally obtained and
shared test materials".
The SAT has a "responsibility to deliver test scores with
integrity to colleges and universities. A vital part of that
responsibility is identifying, stopping and mitigating against
security breaches," said the College Board's Goldberg.
Some test prep tutors warned that the ACT is just as
vulnerable to cheating scandals because it also recycles tests
previously administered in the United States.
"Until they are ready financially to make new tests every
time, they are going to give students the incentive and ability
to cheat," said Duc Luu, CEO and founder of The Edge, which
provides test prep and college admissions counselling in Hong
Kong and China.
(Additional reporting by Rebecca Hye Joo Jang; Editing by Emily
Kaiser and Ryan Woo)