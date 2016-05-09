(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Caitlin Kelly
NEW YORK, May 9 For college graduates entering a
challenging job market, some of whom are carrying tremendous
student loan debt, any gift to help them better manage their
money is both practical and welcome.
The following are three ways to help recent graduates find
their financial footing in the real world:
1. Investing for the long haul
When William Bauer, managing director of Royce, a New Jersey
leather goods company, graduated from McGill University in 2014
and HEC Paris in 2015, his mother gave him 100 shares of Johnson
& Johnson stock and 100 shares of Qualcomm.
"It's nice to have money to fall back on for the inevitable
rainy day," says Bauer, who liked the gift idea so much that he
recently gave his brother stock upon college graduation.
Jake Rheude's parents essentially gave him a forced savings
plan. Rheude studied marketing at the University of Tennessee in
Knoxville, driving a 2001 Audi A4 his parents loaned him. He
paid the insurance on it to them every month.
When Rheude graduated, his parents gave him access to a bank
account where his monthly payments of $96 had been deposited and
accumulating in a mutual fund account.
"Their gift to me was over $5,000, money that would have
likely been spent on frivolous expenses had I not been required
to make the payments," says Rheude, now director of business
development and marketing for Red Stag Fulfillment, in
Knoxville.
"It taught me an immense amount about the realities of
living expenses, but also about the power of saving a relatively
small amount - although some months it seemed like a huge amount
- consistently, over the course of several years," he said.
Cash gifts are another conduit to fiscal responsibility. For
financial writer Scott Bowen, a gift of $1,000 from his father
as he graduated from an MFA program was directed into a mutual
fund account.
"That wasn't much money, but it got me focused on two
essential habits: putting your own money away for the future and
not thinking you can rely on a 401(k) or Social Security," Bowen
says, adding that "you have to pay attention to the things that
you invest in - you actually have to understand some things
about the fund itself and its investment direction."
2. Advice and guidance
"On My Own Two Feet: A Modern Girl's Guide to Personal
Finance," by personal finance experts Manisha Thakor and Sharon
Kedar, tackles money basics like credit card debt and retirement
planning. The lessons shared in the book are even more powerful
when paired with frank, personal advice, Thakor says.
"Take the young person out to a restaurant of their choosing
and share with them your best and worst financial decisions,"
advises Thakor, who is director of wealth strategies for women
at The BAM Alliance. "Answer their questions about money."
Another book recommended by personal finance experts was
written 90 years ago, but is still relevant today.
Daniel L. Grote, a certified financial planner in Denver,
received "The Richest Man in Babylon" by George S. Clason from
his Uncle Jim - "My mentor and the most financially successful
person I know," notes Grote.
"It is an excellent, quick read" for anyone who wants to
know how acquire solid personal finance skills, says Grote, who
has since given the book as a gift many times.
Booking a session with a financial planner or adviser is
another smart move. "When the advice comes from someone other
than a parent, it tends to sink in more," says consumer credit
expert and author Beverly Blair Harzog.
Ask the planner to provide basic money advice, such as
budgeting, avoiding debt and the importance of a healthy credit
score.
3. Launch a career
Ashley Souza, associate director of relationship development
for Centerpoint Advisors, LLC in Needham, Massachusetts,
surprised and delighted her newly graduated cousin by giving her
a boot camp with a career strategist.
She found it priceless - receiving a professional resume,
headshot, LinkedIn profile, mock interviews with professional
contacts, and tips covering everything regarding meeting
etiquette and wardrobe must-haves.
Souza also gave her cousin a $100 gift card to Banana
Republic for some updated work clothes.
"The coaching really helped her gain confidence, and the
interviewers were impressed with her updated resume when she
arrived, as well as her poise," Souza says.
