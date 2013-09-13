Sept 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday assigned various ratings to the University of California
Board of Regents' bonds.
Double-A ratings were assigned to the university's $1.4
billion of 2013 series AI, series AJ taxable bonds, and $600
million series AK bonds.
S&P assigned its double-A/A-1-plus rating to $600 million
series 2013 AL weekly variable rate demand bonds.
The proceeds of the series AI, AJ, AK, and AL bonds will be
used to refinance all or a portion of the university's
outstanding lease revenue bonds issued by the California State
Public Works Board (SPWB) on behalf of the university, S&P said.