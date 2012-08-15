Aug 15 Univision Communications Inc on
Wednesday sold $625 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
Capital, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC.
AMT $625 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/29/2012
S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 496 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS