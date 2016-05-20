BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says to issue 2nd and 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively
* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.51 percent and 0.85 percent respectively
* Says 2nd series maturity on May 26, 2021 and 3rd series maturity on May 26, 2023
* Says subscription date on May 20 and payment date on May 26
* Says proceeds to be used to pay loans
* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. are underwriters
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CcIe8b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.