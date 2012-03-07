* Ibercaja, Popular have put in strongest bids

* Unnim accounts for under 1 percent of system

* Banco de Valencia next state-rescued bank up for sale

By Sonya Dowsett and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 7 The Bank of Spain is likely to finalise the sale of state-rescued bank Unnim this week, sources close to the operation said on Wednesday, the latest takeover in a shrinking sector scrabbling for capital.

Spanish lenders Banco Popular and Ibercaja have put in the strongest offers to buy the loss-making bank in a bidding process that closed in February, sources close to the auction told Reuters.

Spain, home to a fractured banking sector peppered with small regional lenders known as 'cajas', is set to reduce its number of lenders to around 10 from more than 40 before the economic crisis.

The government has forced lenders to recognise tens of billions of euros in losses from a housing crash which it hopes will drive smaller weaker banks to merge with stronger players.

As an incentive to merge, the government is allowing banks involved in tie-ups two years to write off losses related to real estate compared to just one year for those going it alone.

Unnim, formed from the merger of three Catalonian cajas in 2010, accounts for less than 1 percent of the Spanish banking system. The Bank of Spain paid a symbolic sum of 1 euro for the bank in September.

Unnim received 568 million euros ($745 million)of taxpayers' money in a capital injection. It has received a further 380 million euros in the form of loans which must be paid back within five years.

Ibercaja said on Feb. 29 it would merge with fellow mid-sized savings bank Caja3, bulking up its size by around half but still accounting for under three percent of the system's loans, according to S&P.

Ibercaja could use the merger with Unnim as a step towards further consolidation with Civica or Liberbank.

Banco Popular, which has 161 billion euros in assets after it took over another mid-sized bank, Banco Pastor, last year is interested in Unnim because it would double its market share in the industrialised region of Catalonia to 10 percent, a banking source told Reuters.

CajaSur, CAM, Banco de Valencia, Unnim, Catalunya Caixa and NovaCaixaGalicia have all been taken over by the state.

CajaSur and CAM have already been sold to Spanish banks. Banco de Valencia is likely to be the next state-rescued bank up for sale. The Bank of Spain removed Banco de Valencia's managers after taking it over in November and injected 1 billion euros into the troubled lender via the state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)