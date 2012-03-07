* In return BBVA gets guarantees of 953 mln euros

* Unnim accounts for less than 1 percent of system

* No impact on public finances

* Banco de Valencia next state-rescued bank up for sale (Updates with sale, transaction details)

By Sonya Dowsett and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 7 Spain's second-largest bank BBVA has bought state-rescued Unnim, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, the latest takeover in a shrinking sector scrabbling for capital.

BBVA paid a symbolic 1 euro for Unnim in return for guarantees of 953 million euros ($1.25 billion) against future losses which may be incurred from taking on Unnim's property portfolio valued at around 5 billion euros.

The guarantees were to be extended by the FGD fund, to which banks contribute and whose participation the central bank said would allow Unnim to be restructured without any impact on Spain's public finances.

Spain has been battling for almost two years to trim its budget deficit and persuade financial markets it will not need a bail-out like Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

"This deal is good for BBVA and it is good for Unnim," BBVA Chairman Francisco Gonzalez said in a separate statement.

Spain is home to a fractured banking sector peppered with small regional lenders known as 'cajas' and is set to reduce its number of lenders to around 10 from more than 40 before the economic crisis.

The government has forced lenders to recognise tens of billions of euros in losses from a housing crash which it hopes will drive smaller, weaker banks to merge with stronger players.

As an incentive to merge, the government is allowing banks involved in tie-ups two years to write off losses related to real estate, compared to just one year for those going it alone.

Unnim, formed from the merger of three cajas in the northeastern region Catalonia in 2010, accounts for less than 1 percent of the Spanish banking system. The Bank of Spain paid 1 euro for the bank in September.

Unnim received 568 million euros of taxpayers' money in a capital injection. It has received a further 380 million euros in the form of loans which must be paid back within five years.

CajaSur, CAM, Banco de Valencia, Unnim, Catalunya Caixa and NovaCaixaGalicia have all been taken over by the state. CajaSur and CAM have already been sold to Spanish banks.

Banco de Valencia is likely to be the next state-rescued bank up for sale. The Bank of Spain removed Banco de Valencia's managers after taking it over in November and injected 1 billion euros into the troubled lender via the state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Additional reporting by Martin Roberts)