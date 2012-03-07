MADRID, March 7 Spanish bank BBVA has bought state-rescued peer Unnim, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, the latest takeover in a shrinking sector rushing for capital.

The central bank added in a statement that BBVA would be entitled to guarantees of 953 million euros ($1.25 billion)against future losses which may be incurred from Unnim's property portfolio valued at around 5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Julien Toyer)