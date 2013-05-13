LONDON May 13 Unruly, one of London's hottest
tech companies, has made its first acquisition, buying Germany's
Shareifyoulike to gain the leading position in viral video
marketing in the country.
Unruly and Shareifyoulike work with advertisers and their
agencies to create viral campaigns, whereby ads are viewed,
shared and talked about on social networks, creating millions of
pounds worth of marketing for brand owners.
"Germany is a key market for us, it's the largest
advertising economy in Europe," Unruly co-founder Sarah Wood
told Reuters in an interview.
"It's also a really important market for social video in
particular, there's a real appetite for social video in the
German market."
German brands, such as carmaker Volkswagen, an existing
Unruly customer, have been at the forefront in social media
marketing, she said.
Volkswagen's 'The Force' commercial is still the most
successful viral campaign, she said. The ad, which features a
boy trying to animate objects using 'The Force" from the Star
Wars movies, has been viewed more than 57 million times on
YouTube.
Wood declined to give the value of the acquisition, as both
companies are private. "But it's a big deal in terms of
strategic importance," she said.
Unruly Media, based in London's East End, secured $25
million of funding last year, which it said was the largest ever
investment in the social video sector.
