BRIEF-Andritz gets order from steel producer Nucor
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
NEW YORK Dec 12 UNS Energy Corp : * Up 28.8 percent to $59.05 in premarket; to be acquired by Fortis for about $2.5 billion
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.