BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Unternehmens Invest AG : * Says 9M profit EUR 23.22 million versus EUR 10.58 million year ago * Says 9M financial result of EUR 9.1 million versus EUR 2.3 million year ago * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1pP8tEo] * Further company coverage
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year