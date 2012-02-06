* Q4 loss per share $1.45

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.78

* Took after-tax charge of $561.2 mln in Q4

* Sees 6-12 pct growth in oper income in 2012

Feb 6 Disability insurer Unum Group swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a one-time charge following its review of the long-term care business, and maintained its 2012 outlook for operating income growth.

Unum said it expects growth in 2012 after-tax operating income per share to be in the range of 6 percent to 12 percent, including the effect of share buybacks of about $500 million.

The company took an after-tax charge of $561.2 million in the fourth quarter after concluding that it will discontinue new sales of group long-term care contracts during the first quarter of 2012.

As part of the strategic review, the company will reclassify the long-term care line of business from the Unum US segment to the Closed Block segment, Unum said in a statement.

The company said the decisions will allow it to refine its focus on markets that provide long-term opportunity.

"We are well-positioned financially to take this action, and this decision does not impact the general financial guidance we have provided for 2012," Chief Executive Thomas Watjen said in a statement.

The insurer posted a net loss of $425.4 million, or a loss of $1.45 per share, compared with a net income of $225.8 million, or 71 cents per share, last year.

Excluding charges, the company posted an operating income of 78 cents a share on an after-tax basis.

The company's operating income from its UK segment rose 11.6 percent to $53.7 million, while earnings from the U.S. segment rose 7.5 percent to $208.6 million.

Last week Unum's competitor, Aflac Inc posted quarterly results that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by more money paid out in claims and higher operating costs.

Shares of the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company closed at $23.65 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.