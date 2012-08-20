Aug 20 Unum Group on Monday sold $250 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNUM GROUP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.436 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.79 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 287.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS