Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says
June 7 Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8 billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.
Aug 1 Unum Group's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as the disability insurer benefited from higher operating income in its U.S. business.
Net income was $216.4 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $227.6 million, or 74 cents per share, last year.
Excluding one-time items, the 164-year-old insurer earned 79 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
June 7 Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8 billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Stifel Financial - on June 6, Richard Himelfarb, Thomas Michaud, Thomas Mulroy, Victor Nesi, Ben Plotkin, James Zemlyak have resigned as directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sgUqiZ) Further company coverage: