Aug 1 Unum Group's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as the disability insurer benefited from higher operating income in its U.S. business.

Net income was $216.4 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $227.6 million, or 74 cents per share, last year.

Excluding one-time items, the 164-year-old insurer earned 79 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.