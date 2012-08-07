SINGAPORE Aug 7 Wee Cho Yaw will step down as
chairman of Singapore's United Overseas Bank in April
2013 after nearly four decades at the helm, the bank's chief
executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said on Tuesday.
Hsieh Fu Hua, a former CEO of Singapore Exchange,
will become the non-executive chairman of Singapore's
third-biggest bank, he told an earnings briefing.
Wee, who is 82, became chairman and chief executive of UOB
in 1974 but relinquished his CEO position to his son in April
2007, according to the bank's website.
"He is perfectly healthy. This is part of succession
planning" said Wee the CEO.
Wee's family controls UOB, Singapore's third-biggest lender
by assets after DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)