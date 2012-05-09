* Q1 net profit S$688 mln vs S$612 mln year ago

* Q1 net interest margin 1.98 pct vs 1.95 in Q4

* UOB to pursue growth opportunities in region

SINGAPORE, May 9 Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd posted on Wednesday a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher loan margins and fees and said it will pursue growth opportunities in the region.

UOB's S$688 million first-quarter profit follows the forecast-beating S$933 million profit clocked by bigger rival DBS Group for the period, showing that Singapore's banking sector is cruising even as western banks are feeling the impact of the global financial crisis.

UOB, viewed as more conservative than No.1 DBS and No.2 lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, has been trying to grow its wealth management business by focusing on the region's affluent rather than wealthy customers.

The bank has also concentrated on improving loan margins, which widened to 1.98 percent in the three months ended March from 1.95 percent in the last quarter of 2011.

DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest lender by assets, reported net interest margin of 1.77 percent for the first quarter, up from 1.73 percent in the preceding quarter.

"Loans growth for first quarter 2012 was subdued as the group continued to focus on a quality loans book balanced with risk-adjusted returns," UOB said in a statement.

REGIONAL FOOTPRINT

UOB earned S$688 million ($550.73 million) in the first quarter ended March, up from S$612 million a year ago. The results beat the S$632 million average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Customer loans grew 21 percent from a year ago to S$144.88 billion, but were up just 2.6 percent from the previous quarter.

The bank, which is also active in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, had reported loans growth of 25 percent for the whole of 2011.

UOB's fee and commission income increased 11 percent to S$362 million quarter-on-quarter, helped by contributions from loan-related activities, the sale of wealth management products and corporate finance activities.

"We are executing to plan and we are harnessing our regional footprint and expertise to pursue growth opportunities that are right for our business," Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

UOB shares have risen about 20 percent so far this year, double the 10 percent gain in the benchmark Straits Times Index . (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Leonard How; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)