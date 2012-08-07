SINGAPORE Aug 7 United Overseas Bank, Singapore's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday confirmed its interest in the Asian asset management business of ING Groep , saying a lot depends on the price.

Wee Ee Cheong, chief executive of UOB, told an earnings briefing that the bank is open to mergers and acquisitions in asset management.

"As an organisation, our capital is strong so we should take advantage of that," he said.

UOB's core tier one capital is 12.3 percent, well above the minimum required by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

UOB was named by sources as among the groups that had put in bids for ING's Asia asset management arm in a deal that could be worth up to $500 million. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)