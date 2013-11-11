SINGAPORE Nov 12 United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore's three banking groups, said on Tuesday it has launched and priced S$500 million ($400.4 million) of non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities that qualify as additional Tier 1 capital under Basel III.

The perpetual securities will pay a fixed distribution rate of 4.75 percent per annum, with the coupon to be reset every six years to a rate equal to the prevailing six-year Singapore swap offer rate plus 2.92 percentage points.

The proposed issue has been approximately 3.7 times subscribed, with an order book totaling S$1.85 billion, UOB said.

UOB, Credit Suisse, Nomura, Standard Chartered and UBS are the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the perpetual securities. ($1 = 1.2487 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)