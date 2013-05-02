SINGAPORE May 2 United Overseas Bank Ltd
, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, posted a
better-than-expected 4.9 percent rise in first quarter net
profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in fees and commissions
that offset a drop in loan margins.
UOB earned S$722 million ($585.44 million) in the three
months ended March, up from S$688 million a year earlier. The
results beat the S$666 million average estimate of six analysts
polled by Reuters.
Although UOB's gross customer loans rose 13 percent from a
year earlier to S$167 billion, its net interest income fell 3.5
percent to S$964 million.
"Continued efforts to boost fee income to mitigate effects
of margin pressure paid off, with fees registering a robust 25.2
percent growth year-on-year," the bank said in a statement.
UOB's net interest margin - the difference between its
borrowing and lending costs - fell to 1.70 percentage points
during the quarter, down from 1.76 in the fourth quarter and
1.98 in the first three months of 2012.
Among UOB's bigger rivals, DBS Group Holdings
posted a record quarterly profit on higher fee income and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a 16 percent
fall in quarterly profit, hit by weak interest rate margins.
($1 = 1.2333 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim)