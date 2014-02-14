SINGAPORE Feb 14 United Overseas Bank Ltd
, the smallest of Singapore's three banks by assets,
posted an 11.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit,
beating expectations, as strong loan growth boosted core
interest income.
UOB posted S$773 million ($610.42 million) for the three
months ended December, compared with the S$686 million average
forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters, and a net profit of
S$696 million reported a year earlier.
Bigger rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd also reported
increase in their quarterly profit, fuelled by mortgage and
trade loans, and were upbeat about growth prospects.
But the city-state's top lenders have projected slower loan
growth for 2014 as pace of mortgage loans and trade finance
slow.
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said Singapore property prices could
fall 10-15 percent this year, but the bank's stress tests show
that it can withstand a price fall of 30 percent.
($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)