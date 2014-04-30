Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 9.9 pct
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
SINGAPORE, April 30 United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore's three banks by assets, beat analyst estimates by posting a 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as strong loan growth boosted core interest income.
UOB, in a statement on Wednesday, said net profit for January-March reached S$788 million ($627.64 million) from S$722 million in the same period a year earlier.
The result compared with the S$740 million mean estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.
"Our robust balance sheet and disciplined approach to growth position us well to drive long-term sustainable value for shareholders as we seize regional wholesale and wealth management opportunities," said Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong in the statement.
Peers DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp earlier reported record first-quarter profit that topped estimates, powered by double-digit loan growth and improved margins. ($1 = 1.2555 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
LAGOS, April 25 The Nigerian naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.