SINGAPORE Feb 23 United Overseas Bank Ltd
, the smallest of Singapore's three banking groups,
posted on Thursday a 21 percent fall in fourth quarter net
profit in the absence of one-time gains.
UOB earned S$558 million ($443 million) in the three months
ended December, down from S$706 million a year ago. The results
were below the S$575 million average estimate of six analysts
polled by Reuters.
Excluding the one-time gain of S$152 million booked in the
fourth quarter of 2010, the Singapore bank's net profit edged up
0.8 percent compared to a year ago.
Looking ahead, UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong said Asia continues to
show resilience in the face of ongoing uncertainty in the West.
"Our core business remains strong and we are well-positioned
to capture new opportunities across Asia," he said in a
statement.
($1 = 1.2593 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)