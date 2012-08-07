SINGAPORE Aug 7 United Overseas Bank, the smallest of Singapore's three big banking groups, posted a 12 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by strong fee and commission income.

UOB earned S$713 million ($574.77 million) in the three months ended in June, up from S$636 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$622 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The Singapore bank reported net customer loans growth of 14.3 percent from a year earlier.

Fee and commission income in April-June hit a new quarterly high of S$386 million, driven by strong loans processing and corporate finance activities, UOB said.

UOB's rivals DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp last week reported better-than-expected earnings but warned of pressure on interest margins amid a regional slowdown as Asia feels the chills from Europe and North America. ($1 = 1.2405 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)