SINGAPORE Aug 1 United Overseas Bank Ltd
, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, reported a
9.9 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, beating
expectations, boosted by strong fee and commission income.
UOB earned S$783 million in the three months ended June, up
from S$713 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$676
million average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.
The results came after DBS Group Holdings Ltd,
Southeast Asia's biggest lender, beat expectations with a 10
percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in
loans and higher fees. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
reports results on Friday.
