SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore's United Overseas
Bank posted a 7.8 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit on Friday, hurt by a jump in bad debt charges due to
losses from its exposure to the oil and gas sector.
Singapore banks are facing mounting risks as credit woes
deepen for the offshore services sector, which has been hit hard
by an almost two-year rout in oil prices and a slowing economy.
UOB, the city-state's third-biggest lender, said net profit
came in at S$791 million ($567.15 million) in the three months
ended September, versus a profit of S$858 million a year
earlier. Bad debt charges rose 15.7 percent.
($1 = 1.3947 Singapore dollars)
