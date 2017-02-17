SINGAPORE Feb 17 United Overseas Bank
, the smallest of Singapore's three listed banks,
reported a 6.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit, in line
with estimates, while net interest margin, a key gauge of
profitability, weakened.
The results came after DBS Group Holdings posted
its lowest quarterly profit in two years as provisions for
soured loans to the city-state's oil services industry surged,
and joined OCBC in forecasting more pain for that
sector.
UOB's net profit came in at S$739 million ($522 million) in
the three months ended December, versus S$788 million a year
earlier, in line with an average forecast of S$730 million from
six analysts polled by Reuters.
"Against the subdued growth environment of 2016, we
delivered a steady income stream, supported by our diverse fee
and lending businesses," Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's CEO, said in a
statement.
The bank's full year total income was stable at S$8.06
billion.
($1 = 1.4166 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)