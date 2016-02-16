UPDATE 2-Prudential posts Q1 new-business profit rise, reshuffles management
* Drop in solvency under new disclosure rules reasonable-Bernstein (Adds analysts' comment, solvency data, updates shares)
SINGAPORE Feb 16 Singapore's United Overseas Bank said around S$2 billion ($1.4 billion) of its oil and gas exposure could show weakness if oil prices continue to stay low.
UOB has a total exposure of S$12 billion to the oil and gas sector, chief financial officer Lee Wai Fai told a briefing.
He cautioned that the weakness in the portfolio may not be felt in 2016 alone. ($1 = 1.4009 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Drop in solvency under new disclosure rules reasonable-Bernstein (Adds analysts' comment, solvency data, updates shares)
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.