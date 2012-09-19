* Aggressive pricing prompts investor backlash

* Fair value debate intensifies after strong rally

* Bankers chase deals to bolster market position

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The weak performance of cable company UPC's new subordinated bond, its first in two years, has inflamed a growing row in the high-yield market over valuations as borrowers, and bankers, continue to push deal pricing to the limit.

Netherlands-based UPC, part of American media mogul John Malone's Liberty Global empire, priced a 6.375% EUR600m 10-year subordinated issue at 99.094 late on Tuesday to yield 6.5% - way below fair value estimates given in the range of 6.75-7.25%.

The coupon was the lowest achieved on a euro-denominated unsecured bond from a Single B issue since 2007, according to one of the lead managers.

Although the bond was comfortably oversubscribed, and fully allocated, according to a person familiar with the situation, the bonds underperformed in secondary.

By late Wednesday, they were bid around 98.75, but had fallen to as low as 98 earlier in generally good market conditions where the Crossover index was 10bp tighter, and other issues that priced the same day had risen 2 to 3 points.

Another person close to the situation said 75-100 investors were in the final book.

But feedback from investors that shunned the deal - led by Credit Suisse on the left and joint bookrunners Barclays, Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank - was negative and focused entirely on pricing.

One high-yield investor who did not participate, said that issuers, like UPC, that already make up a significant chunk of fund allocations, would struggle to get deals away without a new issue concession.

UPC Holding has around EUR15.3bn of outstanding debt, of which EUR5.4bn is in bonds, and the remainder loans, the investor added.

"We will not buy repeat issuers unless they are offering a new issue discount. Not only was UPC expensive, but it came on the heels of the Unitymedia bond that hasn't performed that well," the investor said.

Unitymedia, also owned by Liberty Global, issued a 5.5% EUR650m 2022 bond at par earlier this month, which is currently bid at 99.

"The proceeds were also arguably more aggressive. Unlike the Telenet and Unitymedia bonds, which refinanced and termed out debt, this was for general corporate purposes. In John Malone terms that means a dividend," he added.

Another investor, who also opted not to buy the bond, shared similar views.

"UPC is a great company, but I never buy their deals in primary. The company has a constant pipeline of refinancing to do, and so there is always the possibility of new supply," the investor said.

"The company has always been very savvy about when it accesses the market. Deals are usually timed for perfection, and aggressive in terms of pricing."

FAIR VALUE DEBATE

One high-yield banker said the general feedback from investors was that the right price for the deal would have been closer to 6.75%.

"If they had priced it 25bp wider than where it came, I'm sure that it would have traded well," he said.

UPC's last subordinated primary deal prior to this was back in August 2010 when it priced a 8.375% 2020 issue. That EUR640m bond was yielding around 6.1% at the time of the new issue announcement.

"The new deal was simply mispriced, and it's hard to justify that when there are so many data points out there for cable," said another banker. He had spoken to more than 30 European accounts on Wednesday, the vast majority of which said that they had not participated in the trade.

The transaction follows record low coupons on recent deals from borrowers such as German tyre manufacturer Continental and packaging firm Smurfit Kappa.

Smurfit priced the lowest cost floating rate note since 2007 on Tuesday, which was wrapped around reoffer of Euribor plus 350bp on Wednesday, following similar success with a dual-tranche fixed rate deal earlier this month.

Although UPC's secondary market performance was not a complete disaster, it stood out in contrast to a sell-out dual-tranche EUR735m deal from debut issuer German meter reading company Techem the same day.

Techem's bond, which priced at par, was heard to be 10 times subscribed, and was 2-3 points higher on Wednesday. Although some bankers said the pricing was also aggressive, investors seized on the chance to diversify into a new business that has utility-like cash flows.

According to one of the leads, UPC's underperformance was down to short selling pressure. He suggested that syndicate critics were suffering from "sour grapes", having not been mandated as bookrunners.

But clearly pricing is a big issue in the market.

"When investors are targeting 7-8%, and they're faced with primary deals that offer 6%, or even lower at 5%, it's not surprising that there is a big debate in the market about fair value," said one syndicate banker on the UPC trade.

"Some investors are certainly holding out to see if the market backs up a little bit."

MISPRICED OR BOUGHT DEAL?

Some bankers suggested that the bookrunners may have back-stopped the UPC trade, and therefore had less flexibility on pricing in order to avoid losing money on the transaction.

Although supply has come back with a bang in September, just USD4.6bn-worth of deals priced throughout July and August. Syndicate bankers in general are now seizing the buoyant market conditions to make up for lost time, and to propel their league table rankings.

That also tends to stimulate aggressive tactics to win mandates.

"Bankers want to show that they have made money for the bank, and this is their chance to do that," said another high-yield investor.