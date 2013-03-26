By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 Cable operator UPC Broadband
Holding has raised approximately 1.4 billion euros ($1.80
billion) in new loans to refinance a portion of its existing
debt, banking sources said.
The 1.4 billion euro term loan, which will be known as
tranche AG, far exceeds the 400 million euros the company was
seeking to raise following strong demand from leveraged loan
investors, bankers said.
Leveraged loan investors have been eager to deals following
a dearth leveraged activity last year and UPC managed to raise
much more than anticipated as UPC is one of the stronger and
well liked credits in the loan market, bankers added.
The 1.4 billion euro loan will be used to repay a majority
of UPC's existing tranche R, tranche S and tranche U debt, which
totals around 2 billion euros.
The new term loan will mature on March 31, 2021 and pay an
interest margin of 375 bps over Euribor with a 99.75 Original
Issue Discount, bankers said. The loan freed to trade on
Europe's secondary loan market on Monday and was already quoted
higher on Tuesday at 100.1, traders said.
Citigroup, Royal Bank of Scotland and Scotiabank were joint
lead arrangers on the new facility.
UPC Broadband provides phone, broadband internet, and
television services throughout seven European countries. UPC is
a subsidiary of Liberty Global, owner of Liberty Media
.
($1 = 0.7763 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; editing by Christopher Mangham)