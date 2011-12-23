Reflections are seen in the window of an AT&T store in New York March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

AT&T Inc said late on Thursday that it won regulatory approval to buy wireless spectrum from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, a move that would boost the company's 4G network.

AT&T is buying 700 megahertz (MHz) airwaves for about $1.93 billion, with the aim of countering criticism over iPhone service quality and competitive threats from rivals like Verizon Wireless.

"This spectrum will help AT&T continue to deliver a world-class mobile broadband experience to our customers," Bob Quinn, an AT&T senior vice president, said in a statement.

The companies expect to close the transaction in the coming days, AT&T said.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)