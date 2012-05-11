* Refined copper output at 491,000 T, vs 510,000 T in March
* Copper, aluminium output dented by weak domestic demand
* Alumina output at record 3.16 million tonnes
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, May 11 China's production of refined
copper fell 3.7 percent in April from March, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, indicating that
the weaker-than-expected domestic demand had cut smelters'
operating rates.
The monthly fall was the first since January when the Lunar
New Year break slowed output. China's overall industrial
production growth was at 9.3 percent in April, the weakest in
nearly 3 years.
China's copper consumption this year has been weaker than
predicted, reducing copper arrivals to the world's
second-biggest economy by about 19 percent in April from March
to an 8-month low and cutting copper scrap imports by 14
percent.
The world's top consumer and producer of refined copper
produced 491,000 tonnes of the metal in April after rising 16.7
percent to 510,000 tonnes in March, which itself was the
second-highest level ever after a record 518,000 tonnes in
August 2011.
"The fall is not a surprise but the scale is bigger than the
2 percent we had expected. Domestic demand in April was weaker
than a year ago," said Fu Bin, an analyst at Jinrui Futures, a
unit of the parent of China's top refined copper producer
Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd .
Output of the refined metal was also hit by a shortage of
raw material, Fu said.
"The supply of scrap in the domestic market was not abundant
in April," Fu said, noting the bulk of new smelting capacity
that came onstream in the past year used copper scrap as feed.
Lower domestic copper prices compared to the price of
overseas purchases hurt demand from Chinese importers for scrap
in April and prompted them to limit selling existing stocks to
smelters, Fu added.
About a quarter of China's copper production capacity is
currently idled due to a shortage of raw material, state-backed
research firm Antaike's senior analyst Yang Changhua told
Reuters last month. But the country would still add about
600,000 tonnes of smelting capacity this year.
Between 1.1 million to 1.4 million tonnes of refined copper
is now stored in China, the highest since 2009, traders and
sources at Chinese copper smelters have estimated. The stocks
excluded the stockpile of the State Reserves Bureau.
ALUMINIUM
Lukewarm domestic demand dented aluminium output as well in
April. Production dropped 2 percent to 1.537 million tonnes in
April, from 1.568 million tonnes in March.
Output in March was the second-highest level since record
1.59 million tonnes in June 2011. China is the top producer and
consumer of aluminium.
But the output of alumina reached a monthly record of 3.16
million tonnes in April, as refineries continued to produce the
raw material to fulfil term contracts with aluminium smelters.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)