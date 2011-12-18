A New York City Police Officer stands outside the Credit Suisse headquarters in New York December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX will cut its bonus pool by 40 percent and is combining two units in a bid to cut costs, the newspaper Der Sonntag reported, in the wake of poor investment banking performance and an increased regulatory burden.

Compared with a 2010 bonus pool of 5.05 billion Swiss francs, Credit Suisse will now only allot 3 billion for extraordinary remuneration, the paper reported on Sunday.

Banker bonuses have been a particular focus of controversy in Switzerland since 2008, when UBS UBSN.VX was bailed out by the government.

Credit Suisse has been at pains to address the bonus issue after Chief Executive Brady Dougan was roundly criticized for a 2009 windfall of 70 million francs in stock, which he received under a 2004 bonus plan.

Citing an internal memo, the paper also said Credit Suisse was, as part of an already announced cost-cutting drive, combining the units for payments and fixed income transactions. Those previously had been housed with the investment banking and private banking divisions, it said.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined further comment.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)