McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates as sales at established restaurants rose more than 7 percent in the United States and Europe.

The world's biggest hamburger chain reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.38 billion, or $1.33 per share, up from $1.24 billion, or $1.16 a share, a year earlier and beating the average analyst estimate of $1.30 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $6.82 billion, edging above the average analyst estimate of $6.81 billion.

