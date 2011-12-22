By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK Dec 22 An arbitration panel has ruled
that a former Merrill Lynch adviser, who left the firm to join
U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc, cannot solicit business from his
former clients for one year.
Chad Roy Sillman, formerly an adviser in Las Vegas for
Merrill Lynch, a Bank of America Corp. unit, took large
amounts of customer data and proprietary information when he
left the firm in October to join US Bancorp , according
to documents Merrill filed in a Nevada state court.
A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Panel, on Dec 16,
ruled that Sillman cannot solicit his former Merrill clients
until October 21, 2012, but allowed him to engage in more
generalized advertising and mailings that are not targeted to
specific Merrill clients.
Spokespeople for Merrill Lynch and U.S. Bancorp declined to
comment. Sillman couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
The case highlights the risks that advisers take when they
move between firms that have not both agreed to the Protocol
for Broker Recruiting, or "the Protocol," an agreement intended
to minimize legal disputes.
Firms that participate agree not to sue each other when
brokers leave, as long as the brokers stick to rules about the
type of client information they bring to their new firm. Those
details are basic and include client names, mailing addresses
and telephone numbers.
U.S. Bancorp doesn't participate in the Protocol.
But the FINRA panel ruling could have turned out far worse
for Sillman, said V. Michael Arias, a lawyer in Coral Gables,
Florida who represents brokers in disputes with their
employers. The panel, for example, didn't permanently halt
Sillman from soliciting former clients nor did it require him
to return information to Merrill Lynch, said Arias, who
reviewed the ruling.
The panel's blessing for Arias to use certain generalized
advertisements would allow him to mail new contact information
to former clients, as he didn't request their business and also
sent the details to other people, he said.
"What is the damage to him? Basically nothing," he said.
The legal wrangling about Sillman began in October when
Merrill filed a court action in Nevada to request that Sillman
be temporarily halted from soliciting former clients until
FINRA arbitrators ruled in the case.
Sillman managed more than $43 million in assets which
generated over $400,000 in commission revenue for Merrill Lynch
during the preceding 12 months, according to the court filing.