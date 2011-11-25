(Updates with Sunday matches)

LONDON Nov 25 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Premier League soccer matches (times GMT):

* Under-pressure manager Andre Villas-Boas resisted suggestions he may need the help of a more experienced man as he finalised struggling fifth-placed Chelsea's preparations to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (1500).

Asked if he would welcome assistance from former boss Guus Hiddink, he refused to comment, but conceded a crisis meeting took place following Wednesday's Champions League defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

He said changes were necessary, but not to his tactics or philosophy.

After four defeats in seven league games during Chelsea's worst start since owner Roman Abramovich took control in 2003, Villas-Boas hopes to welcome back England left-back Ashley Cole, after injury.

Wolves, hovering above the drop zone in 17th place, will be without midfielders Jaime O'Hara and Stephen Hunt as they seek a win at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1979.

* Striker Peter Crouch has a groin strain and is one of three injured Stoke City players struggling to play against 19th placed Blackburn Rovers (1245). Winger Matthew Etherington and midfielder Rory Delap have back injuries, but defender Jonathan Woodgate has overcome a calf strain.

Blackburn are expected to be without key defenders Chris Samba and Martin Olsson, with hamstring injuries, and Ryan Nelson, back in training, but not match-fit. Midfielder David Dunn is suspended

* After nine defeats in their opening 12 league games, 18th-placed Bolton Wanderers need defensive solidity as they seek a third successive home win over mid-table Everton on Saturday (1500).

After a Premier League record run of 22 games without a draw, Bolton hope Belgian defender Dedryck Boyota, on loan from Manchester City, is fit after an ankle injury. Defenders Joe Riley and Ricardo Gardner and forward David Ngog are out.

* Seeking a first win at the Reebok Stadium since 2008, Everton hope England midfielder Jack Rodwell is fit after a rib injury, but will be without French defender Sylvain Distin.

* Brazilian midfielder Anderson will be out until February with a knee injury, Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday, ahead of his second-placed team's Saturday clash with fourth-placed Newcastle United (1500) at Old Trafford.

But England striker Wayne Rooney, who missed Tuesday's disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Benfica in the Champions League, has recovered from a hip injury.

United are also missing injured midfielder Tom Cleverley, but Ferguson said he was unconcerned. "We'll be okay, we have a strong squad," he said.

* Promoted pair Norwich City, 11th, and Queens Park Rangers, ninth, meet at Carrow Road (1500) in the top flight for the first time since 1995 and after both teams have made bright starts to the season.

Norwich have failed to keep a clean sheet so far and are expected to continue without injured defenders Zak Whitbread, Daniel Ayala and Ritchie de Laet. QPR, who have had a player sent off in each of their last three visits to Norfolk, are without suspended captain Joey Barton.

* Sliding Sunderland and bottom club Wigan Athletic meet in a battle of the strugglers at the Stadium of Light (1500) where goals are likely to be at a premium. Wigan have scored only 10 and Sunderland just 14 this season.

Sunderland manager Steve Bruce may push left-back Kieran Richardson into an attacking role while Wigan have doubts about striker Franco Di Santo with a thigh strain.

* In-form Tottenham Hotspur, having climbed to third thanks to their best start since 1967, will seek a first win at the Hawthorns since 2003 when they visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (1500).

Manager Harry Redknapp, recovering from heart surgery, may recall Russian striker Roman Pavlyuchenko due to fitness concerns over England's Jermain Defoe and Dutch forward Rafael van der Vaart.

Counterpart Roy Hodgson has injury worries over midfielders Paul Scharner and Graham Dorrans and strikers Shane Long and Peter Odemwingie.

* Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny warned his team-mates not to underestimate visitors Fulham on Saturday (1730) after winning 11 of their last 13 games and securing a safe passage into the last 16 of the Champions League.

"I don't think we'll struggle with complacency. For us every game is massive now," he said. "We needed to get some points to catch the teams at the top of the table and it is fantastic that we don't fear anyone now."

French international midfielder Abou Diaby could make his first league appearance this season after recovering from an ankle injury, but full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Kieran Gibbs are ruled out.

Fulham, 16th and struggling for consistent form, have never won away to Arsenal.

* Swansea City v Aston Villa (1330) Aston Villa were European champions when they last visited Swansea for a league fixture - in May 1983. Swansea won that game 2-1 and will hope for the same as they seek to bounce back from defeat by Manchester United last time out, their only home defeat this season. Villa have not won away in the league in six games since last May.

* Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini refused to talk about 'wantaway' Carlos Tevez at his weekly media briefing ahead of the leaders' Sunday trip to Liverpool (1600), despite widespread reports that the Argentine striker's agent was in transfer talks with AC Milan.

His team seek a club record eighth successive Premier League win and if they avoid defeat a best-ever 16 games unbeaten in a row, but must sweep aside concerns about their reaction after Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Napoli.

But City have won only once at Anfield in 22 visits during the past 30 years and Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish, showered with praise for his team's tactical triumph at Chelsea last weekend, is plotting another major success.

"I think they have a team that can win the Premier League, a very strong team," said Mancini. "It will be a very hard game for us."

Liverpool are unbeaten in seven league games, their best run since Dalglish returned as manager. England winger Steward Downing is expected to regain his place, but captain midfielder Steven Gerrard is unfit with a ankle infection.