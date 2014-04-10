LONDON, April 10 LONDON, April 10 (REUTERS/IFR)
- Two years after being at the epicentre of the European
sovereign debt crisis, Greece has returned to the bond markets
to much fanfare
with a heavily subscribed 3bn five-year deal offering a yield
of just
4.95%.
The new transaction, which marks Greece's first international
bond issue in four
years, has attracted more than 20bn of interest from over 550
investors,
including 1.3bn of lead manager interest.
The bond's success is shaped by the low-yield environment and is
in great demand
with investors as they cast aside memories of the painful
haircut Greece
inflicted just two years ago.
"Yields everywhere have been falling, and so, like in many asset
classes,
investors will be getting paid something for the risk that they
are taking, but
that risk premium is probably below historical levels for a
commensurate risk,"
said Colm D'Rosario, senior portfolio manager, emerging markets
and high yield,
at Pioneer Investments.
Earlier on Thursday, guidance was set at 5% area with the order
book over
17.5bn. Greece began marketing the deal on Wednesday afternoon,
when US bond
markets opened, with a 5%-5.25% range.
The deal is seen by some investors as the culmination of an
impressive recovery
and restructuring story. One portfolio manager based in London
said it is still
quite wide compared to Portugal and that the spread will tighten
further.
"I would say it can get to 4.625%, as there will be much
unsatisfied demand,"
he said.
Greece's five-year benchmark bond has traded with brokers at
4.8% in the
so-called grey market.
Greece is rated nine notches below investment grade, at Caa3,
by Moody's.
Standard and Poor's and Fitch rank Greece six notches below
investment grade, at
B-. sarka.halas@thomsonreuters.com
(Created by Malcolm Davidson)