Oct. 14update software AG :

* Said on Monday that board members Thomas Deutschmann (CEO), Arno Huber (CTO) and Uwe Reumuth (CFO) have mutually agreed with Supervisory Board on termination of their appointments with effect from end of Oct. 13

* Said supervisory board decided to appoint present Vice Presidents Mirjam Riesemann and Christian Stadlmann to Board for period of three years, effective from Oct. 14

* Said aforementioned changes will still result in provision in low single-digit million euro range in current fiscal year

* Said to expect a negative EBIT margin in range of 3-4 pct for FY 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: