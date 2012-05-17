* Comedies rule on for 2012/13 upfronts
* CBS seen as safest bet to win again
* NBC, ABC revamps interesting but risky - analysts
By Yinka Adegoke and Liana B. Baker
May 16 The big winner of this year's upfront TV
advertising sales season was an old favorite: the sitcom.
By the time the curtain came down on the upfronts Thursday,
16 of the 36 new scripted shows added to the programming lineups
of the big four broadcast networks--CBS Corp, Walt
Disney Co's ABC, News Corp's Fox and Comcast
Corp's NBC--were comedies.
Upfront week is the television industry's annual rite at
which networks preview upcoming shows in hopes of getting them
to buy commercial time in advance.
Sitcoms led a much broader trend of heavy investment in
original programming among the broadcast networks, as they aimed
to justify their hefty advertising hauls in a world where
viewers' time is increasingly fragmented by online video and
social media. The big four networks plus Univision and CW are
expected to collect about $9.2 billion from this year's
upfronts, a rise of 3 percent over last year.
The heavy bet on original scripted shows also has residual
benefits thanks to insurgent companies like Netflix Inc
, which have shown an appetite to not only compete, but
also pay top dollar for the syndication rights to such
programming.
"We're seeing a lot of comedy added and a lot less new
reality shows," said Needham analyst Laura Martin. "This is good
for the TV ecosystem because TV has to have good syndication
windows to sell on shows to other networks. Reality has no
library value."
In an effort to shake off their ratings cobwebs, ABC and
NBC, who have long ranked third and fourth in the ratings,
respectively, made the most significant revamps to their
schedules.
ABC is adding 10 new shows to its schedule including six
dramas and four comedies. Two of the network's new dramas, "666
Park Avenue" and "The Last Resort," received positive buzz from
media buyers who attended ABC's upfront presentation.
NBC -- which most needs a hit -- unsurprisingly added 16 new
shows to its lineup, the largest number of any network. Among
the highlights was "Animal Practice," a sitcom set in a
veterinary clinic that NBC tried to generate buzz for by
bringing one of the stars--a monkey named Crystal--to its
upfront presentation Monday.
Indeed, NBC is making the biggest bet of any network on
comedies, scheduling sitcoms on four out of five nights next
season.
Media buyers also had high hopes for J.J. Abrams' science
fiction drama "Revolution," though the networks have tried and
failed over the last few years to replicate the magic of "Lost,"
the other Abrams-produced show that launched TV's science
fiction fascination.
In contrast to NBC, CBS Corp's eponymous network, the
top-rated network in terms of total viewers, has the strongest
returning lineup and is therefore in least need of new shows,
adding only four, three dramas and one comedy, to its schedule
for the new season, the least of any network.
The best received of its shows were "Vegas," a new period
drama starring Dennis Quaid in sixties Las Vegas, and
"Partners," its lone new sitcom from the original creators of
hit comedy "Will & Grace" that has a similar straight-gay buddy
relationship as its theme.
Already featuring a strong comedy lineup with "Two and a
Half Men," "Big Bang Theory," and "Mike and Molly," CBS boss Les
Moonves decided against adding more to his schedule despite the
fact that they can help bring younger viewers to the network.
CBS' audience is the oldest on TV, with an average age of more
than 55 years old.
"We looked at going to eight comedies but felt we already
had a great schedule," Moonves said.
For its part, Fox, which trails CBS in overall ratings,
added nine shows, including three sitcoms, two dramas, three
reality/game shows, and one animation show.
But the biggest news from FOX didn't involve new shows, but
a new judge. "X-Factor" producer Simon Cowell appeared on stage
Tuesday to announce that Britney Spears and Demi Lovato, who
appeared alongside Cowell, had signed on as judges for next
season after weeks of press speculation.
FOX also drew applause from advertisers for luring veteran
Hollywood star Kevin Bacon to TV for the first time ever for its
new serial killer drama "The Following."
"Our audience has consistently asked, '"Where's the next
'24'?"' I think we found it," said FOX Entertainment president
Kevin Reilly.
The addition of movie stars like Bacon, Quaid, and Lucy Liu,
who will star in a new CBS show called "Elementary," is seen as
an important trend for the broadcast networks since the
perception is that they have been losing buzz and mind share to
much smaller networks like AMC, home to award-winning shows such
as "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad." That's to say nothing of
insurgent newcomers like Hulu, Google's YouTube, or
Yahoo Inc. who are luring stars like Tom Hanks and
Katie Couric to digital video by investing heavily in original
content creation.
"This isn't new to this year, the networks understand that
there's all this development on the other side," said Mediacom
Chicago managing director Matt Schwach.
LOSERS
With so many holes to fill, NBC and ABC inevitably also had
some of the losers at this week's upfronts, with many of their
new shows and schedule changes not going over well with critics
and other media watchers.
Horizon Media analyst Brad Adgate said NBC's move to extend
its hit talent show "The Voice" by an hour on Tuesday night
might be 60 minutes too much for audiences to bear.
"I think they're going to kill 'The Voice' with over
exposure," said Adgate.
Adgate also wasn't a fan of ABC's new sitcom "The
Neighbors," about an alien family living among humans, which the
network plans to air after its hit "Modern Family" on Wednesday
night.
But from the TV industry's point of view one person was a
bigger loser than any show previewed during the upfronts: DISH
Network Corp chairman Charlie Ergen. Network executives
are hopping mad at Ergen's launch of a DVR called the "Hopper"
that allows viewers to entirely skip over rather than
fast-forward through commercials.
The industry was collectively appalled that Ergen would
attempt to undermine their key revenue stream of advertising.
"I do find it surprising that they're going to do that to
their largest content provider, I mean, more broadcast is
watched on their service than anyone else, and this is how the
shows are paid for," said Peter Rice, chairman of FOX
Entertainment.
CBS' Moonves was even more emphatic. "It's preposterous,
they can't do this," Moonves said. "How does Charlie
expect us to pay for the programming?"