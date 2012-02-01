* To sell unit to Sweden's Billerud for 130 mln euros
* Oct-Dec underlying profit 147 mln euros vs forecast 136
mln
* Says expects to increase profits this year
* UPM shares up 4.5 pct, Billerud down 0.8 pct
By Eero Vassinen
HELSINKI, Feb 1 Finnish paper maker
UPM-Kymmene is selling its paper packaging business
to Sweden's Billerud for 130 million euros ($170
million) as part of its drive to cut capacity and improve
profitability.
UPM has closed about 14 percent of its paper capacity since
2005, making it one of the leaders of restructuring efforts as
the industry battles a decline in demand.
"I think the price is good for those assets and,
strategy-wise, I think it is clever," said Evli Bank analyst
Markku Jarvinen.
UPM also said on Wednesday it expected to increase earnings
this year after reporting a 30 percent decline in underlying
adjusted operating profit to 147 million euros ($192 million)
for October-December.
That was better than analysts' average forecast of 136
million. Its shares were up 4.5 percent at 10.24 euros in
afternoon trading, while Billerud's were down 0.8 percent at
59.25 Swedish crowns.
UPM said it expected adjusted operating profit in the first
half of 2012 to be about the same level as in the second half of
2011.
It expects profits this year to benefit from sales and cost
savings from Myllykoski, a debt-laden rival it recently acquired
and is now restructuring.
The company is also trying to improve its long-term
profitability by expanding its energy business, which helps save
on production costs.
UPM said it would invest 150 million euros in a new refinery
that will produce biofuels from crude tall oil, a by-product of
pine-wood pulp manufacturing. The factory in Lappeenranta,
southeast Finland, will be operational in 2014, it said.