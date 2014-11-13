* UPM to shut down more paper production in Europe
* Aims to save 150 mln euros annually
* Shares rise 3.8 pct
(Adds background, share reaction)
HELSINKI, Nov 13 Finland's UPM-Kymmene
will reduce paper production at four plants in
Europe, cutting 550 jobs because of declining demand as readers
switch to digital devices, the company said on Thursday.
UPM aims to save 150 million euros ($187 million) annually
by the end of 2015, partly by closing 800,000 tonnes of
publication paper capacity. The paper business had annual
capacity of around 10 million tonnes last year.
UPM, which is the world's biggest producer of graphic
papers, such as magazine paper and newsprint, said the industry
in Europe continues to suffer from overcapacity.
European paper consumption has fallen more than 20 percent
since 2008 as consumers shift to reading articles on screen.
UPM, along with its main rival Stora Enso, has been
closing mills for years in an attempt to protect profitability.
This time, UPM said it plans to permanently close down paper
production machines at its mills in France's Chapelle, Britain's
Shotton as well as Finland's Jamsa and Kaukas.
The announcement comes after UPM last month said it had
reached its previous 200 million euro savings target ahead of
schedule.
Shares in the company rose 3.75 percent by 0840 GMT, and the
news also lifted Stora Enso's shares by 2.4 percent.
"We have achieved a turnaround in profitability (in European
paper business) during 2014. Nevertheless, the current operating
rates are unacceptably low and the current economic environment
is not promising tailwind for 2015," chief executive Jussi
Pesonen said in a statement.
In the first nine months of this year, UPM's paper business
showed a core operating profit margin of 3.8 percent.
Despite efforts to shift focus towards more profitable
products like eucalyptus pulp or label materials, UPM still
makes more than half of its sales from the European graphic
paper business.
(1 US dollar = 0.8029 euro)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Keith Weir)