HELSINKI Nov 13 Finnish pulp and paper maker
UPM-Kymmene on Thursday announced a plan to close
800,000 tonnes of publication paper capacity in Europe as it
aims cut 550 jobs and save 150 million euros ($187 million)
annually by the end of 2015.
The world's biggest producer of graphic papers, such as
magazine paper and newsprint, said the industry in Europe
continues to suffer from overcapacity as consumers shift from
print to digital devices.
UPM said it plans to permanently close down paper production
machines at its mills in France's Chapelle, Britain's Shotton as
well as Finland's Jamsa and Kaukas.
"The European paper business is a case for itself. We have
achieved a turnaround in profitability during 2014.
Nevertheless, the current operating rates are unacceptably low
and the current economic environment is not promising tailwind
for 2015," chief executive Jussi Pesonen said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.8029 euro)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Keith Weir)