HELSINKI, March 14 Finnish pulp and paper maker
UPM-Kymmene said on Monday the company will close its
Madison Paper Industries paper mill in Maine, United States,
and sell off its related hydro power assets.
UPM-Kymmene, the world's biggest producer of graphic papers
such as newsprint and magazine and office paper, has recently
aimed to shift focus to pulp, as the market for print paper has
been hit by the growth of digital media.
The mill, that employs more than 200 people, produces
approximately 195,000 tons of supercalendered paper, that is
used for magazines and catalogues.
UPM-Kymmene said that demand for supercalendered paper
declined significantly in 2015, and the decline is expected to
continue.
"The Madison mill is not cost-competitive and has lost a
significant amount of sales in the recent past," Ruud van den
Berg, Senior Vice President of UPM Paper for Europe and
North-America, said in a statement.
The mill, a partnership with Northern SC Paper Corporation,
a subsidiary of the New York Times Company, is expected
to close at the latest by the end of May.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by David Evans)