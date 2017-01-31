* Q4 core profit up 15 pct yr/yr
* Dividend proposal misses market expectations
* Outlook concerns investors, shares fall
(Updates from bullets)
By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell
HELSINKI, Jan 31 A cautious outlook and dividend
disappointment knocked shares in Finnish pulp and paper maker
UPM-Kymmene on Tuesday, despite it notching up record
profits for 2016.
UPM has so far protected its profitability with cost cuts as
well as its focus on pulp, a product with a brighter outlook
than paper. Pulp is also used to make tissue and packaging
board, which are seeing growing demand, particularly from China.
For this year, UPM said it expected profitability to "remain
on a good level", which investors took as a sign of a halt in
earnings growth and hit the company's shares.
The stock had dropped 9.8 percent by 0857 GMT, making it the
biggest faller in the STOXX 600 index.
"2016 was an excellent year for them. But it will be a
difficult task to improve profitability from here, with the
current business portfolio," said Inderes analyst Antti
Viljakainen, with a "reduce" rating on the stock.
In a sign of the shift in its business, during the fourth
quarter UPM expanded its pulp production capacity in Finland,
while announcing plans to close paper capacity in Germany and
Austria.
UPM is the world's largest maker of graphic papers such as
newsprint and magazine paper, where demand is falling in the
West due to a shift from print to digital publishing.
The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating
profit rose 15 percent from a year ago to 283 million euros
($303 million), slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast of
275 million euros in a Reuters poll.
UPM also proposed an annual dividend of 0.95 euros, up from
0.75 euros a year earlier but below 1.05 euros in the poll. The
company had recently said it was considering a special dividend.
The company also lifted its long-term profitability targets
for most of its business areas, saying it was looking into
opportunities to "develop business and product mix and further
improve cost competitiveness", but gave no further details.
($1 = 0.9339 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)