HELSINKI, April 25 Finnish pulp and paper
company UPM reported on Tuesday a surprise rise in
first quarter profit on the back of higher pulp delivery
volumes.
UPM said chemical pulp demand was strong particularly in
China, although its prices in the first quarter fell by 4
percent from a year ago due to increased production capacity in
the pulp industry.
Total core operating profit in the quarter rose 8 percent
from a year earlier to 305 million euros ($332 million), beating
analysts' average forecast of 269 million in a Reuters poll.
Shares in the company rose 4 percent in early trade.
UPM said that in the second quarter its financial results
would be hurt by maintenance breaks at some of its facilities.
The company added it was planning cost cutting measures to
mitigate cost inflation.
UPM is the world's largest maker of graphic papers such as
newsprint and magazine paper - products that have lost business
to the internet. But the company has protected its profitability
with cost cuts as well as its focus on wood pulp.
Pulp is used to make paper but also tissue and packaging
board, products that are seeing growing demand, particularly in
Asia.
($1 = 0.9190 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by
Mark Potter)