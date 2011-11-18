* Mulls temporary lay-offs at Finnish mills next year
* Related sites employ some 2,900 people
* Joins rival Stora Enso to prepare for "heavy winter"
(Adds background, quote)
HELSINKI, Nov 18 The world's largest
graphic paper maker UPM-Kymmene said it is preparing
temporary lay-offs in several Finnish paper mills due to weak
demand, following rival Stora Enso's similar
announcement earlier this week.
UPM, which had last month warned of a "heavy winter" ahead,
said on Friday it started talks to possibly lay off some
employees next year for up to 90 days at its mills in Rauma,
Kymi, Kaukaa, Jokilaakso and Tervasaari. The sites, which
produce mainly magazine paper, employ altogether some 2,900
people.
UPM spokeswoman said there was no plan for the scale of
manufacturing curtailments yet.
"It all depends on the market development, demand for
different paper grades," spokeswoman Sini Paloheimo told
Reuters.
The global economic slowdown is exacerbating problems in the
European paper industry, which was already struggling with
shrinking demand, overcapacity, and rising Asian competition.
Stora Enso on Wednesday said it was considering whether to
lay off people and cut paper and board production at its
Veitsiluoto, Anjala and Inkeroinen mills in Finland for up to
one week per month during the first half of 2012.
UPM in October started similar preparations to adjust its
Finnish plywood production.
In another fresh sign of weak paper markets, chemicals firm
Kemira on Friday warned full-year profit could fall,
partly because demand from its paper industry customers
weakened.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane
Merriman)