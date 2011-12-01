* Plans to cut 59 jobs in saw mills in Finland, Russia

* Plans to cut 90 jobs in forest service unit

* Plans production curtailments in Finland (Adds Silvesta cuts, updates shares)

HELSINKI, Dec 1 - Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene Oyj said it would begin talks with staff about job cuts and production stoppages, as weak demand and overcapacity dent its profitability.

The company said it may cut up to 150 jobs at saw mills, wood mills and at its forest service unit in Finland and Russia, on top of temporary cuts already planned at its paper mills.

"Business has been negatively affected by a decrease in demand, weak cost competitiveness and the overcapacity of sawn timber and further processed wood products in Europe," Ilkka Ylipoti, head of UPM Timber, said in a statement.

The global economic slowdown is exacerbating problems in the European paper and forestry industry, which was already struggling with shrinking demand, overcapacity, and rising Asian competition.

Up to 59 jobs may go at UPM plants Aurekoski and Lappeenranta in Finland and Pestovo in Russia, which produce goods such as wood panels and construction materials.

In a separate statement UPM said it planned to cut 90 staff in its forest service unit Silvesta, which employs 197 forest and 19 clerical workers.

UPM will also begin talks with 554 staff on production halts at its Finnish saw and processing mills and said planned production stoppages next year would vary, but would not exceed 90 days.

Last month UPM and its rival Stora Enso said they were preparing for temporary lay-offs at several paper mills.

UPM employs 24,500 people globally. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jodie Ginsberg)