HELSINKI, DEC 22 - Finnish papermaker UPM-Kymmenen said it was to sell its radio frequency idenfitication unit (RFID) to Dutch group Smartrac, in which it will buy a 10.6 percent stake, aiming to invest more efficiently in the new technology.

UPM said on Thursday the deal, for an undisclosed sum, would allow it to remain invested in RFID technology while giving the bigger, combined company, an advantage in the market.

RFID tags are embedded in contactless credit cards and e-passports, and are also used by airport baggage handlers and retailers tracking inventory.