* Q3 adjusted EBIT 235 mln euros vs 175 mln in poll

* Reached savings target ahead of schedule

* Plans new cost savings

* Shares up 10 pct, whole sector rises (Adds CEO and analyst comments, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 28 Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM-Kymmene beat expectations with a 21 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by cost cuts and said it was planning more savings to protect profitability in a weak European economy.

The world's biggest producer of graphic papers, such as magazine paper and newsprint, said on Tuesday its third-quarter core operating profit rose to 235 million euros ($299 million) from 194 million in the same period last year.

The result topped all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts which had an average of 175 million euros. It shares were 10.1 percent higher at 11.88 euros at 1248 GMT.

Analysts cited UPM's announcement that it had reached its latest 200 million euro savings target ahead of schedule and higher than expected pulp sales volumes for the share price jump.

UPM also said it was preparing a new cost-cutting plan which it would reveal in coming weeks.

The news boosted its main rival Stora Enso's stock by 3.9 percent and shares in other paper makers Sappi , Metsa Board and Norske Skog by around 2 percent each.

"(UPM and Stora) shares have been under pressure since summer and risk premiums in the whole sector are now shrinking," said analyst Antti Viljakainen from Inderes Equity Research.

UPM and Stora have for years been closing paper mills and slashed jobs amid a decline in European paper demand as consumers shift from printed media to digital devices.

Analysts said it was likely that the company would close more paper capacity in Europe. Although cost cuts helped the paper unit to double its core profit, its quarterly paper deliveries fell 5 percent year-on-year.

UPM Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen told a conference call there was overcapacity in the European graphic paper market of around 10-15 percent.

"It will be a declining market... in my opinion, action is needed in all paper grades."

UPM said its fourth-quarter performance would be hampered by seasonally higher fixed costs, year-end stoppages in paper mills as well as a maintenance shutdown of its pulp mill in Uruguay.

(1 US dollar = 0.7862 euro) (Additional reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)