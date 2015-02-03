* Q4 adjusted EBIT 230 mln euros vs 207 mln in Reuters poll
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.70 euros per share vs 0.64 in
poll
* Shares rise 3.3 pct
(Adds analyst comment, share reaction)
HELSINKI, Feb 3 UPM-Kymmene, the
world's largest maker of graphic paper such as newsprint and
magazine paper, beat quarterly profit forecasts and annual
dividend expectations on Tuesday following deep cost cutting in
Europe.
The Finnish company posted on Tuesday a fourth-quarter core
operating profit of 230 million euros ($260 million), up from
207 million euros a year earlier and surpassing analysts'
average estimate of 192 million in Reuters poll.
It proposed an annual dividend of 0.70 euros per share, up
from 0.60 euros the year before and ahead of the 0.64 expected
by the analysts, and also lifted its dividend policy.
From now on, the company aims to pay out 30-40 percent of
annual operating cash flow. Previously, it aimed to distribute
at least one third of net cash flow from operating activities,
less operational capital expenditure.
Shares in the company rose 3.3 percent in early Helsinki
trade.
"This is a very strong result ... The dividend flow will
continue to be rapid in the coming years as they have a strong
balance sheet and limited investment outlook," Inderes analysts
said on Twitter.
UPM in November launched its latest cost-cutting programme
as it battles falling European paper demand amid a shift from
print products to digital devices.
It said there were prospects to improve profitability this
year, but did not give a specific forecast.
"Profitability is affected by lower publication paper prices
and lower electricity sales prices in the beginning of the year.
The current weakened euro and lower oil price are supportive for
the company's earnings," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Niklas Pollard and
Mark Potter)